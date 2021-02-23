You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU volleyball: Sooners release 9-match spring 2021 schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lindsey Gray-Walton

Sooners listen to head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton during a timeout Nov. 14.

 Austin Carriere/The Daily

OU volleyball released its 2021 spring schedule on Tuesday, announcing it will play nine matches before the NCAA tournament.

Oklahoma will compete primarily on the road in the spring. Seven of its spring matches will be away from Norman. The Sooners will travel to Austin to open the season for two matches Feb. 26-27. OU will then travel to North Texas and Baylor in the first week of March before heading to Iowa State from March 19-20.

The Sooners compete in Norman for the first time against TCU on March 26-27. OU played against Texas and Baylor in the fall and will play Iowa State and TCU for the first time in the spring. NCAA Selection Sunday is set for April 4 and the NCAA tournament is set to take place from April 13-24 in Omaha, Nebraska.

OU went 3-9 over its fall slate in an all-Big 12 schedule. Its spring matches against TCU and Iowa State are rescheduled holdovers from its fall slate that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments