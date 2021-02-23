OU volleyball: Sooners release 9-match spring 2021 schedule

OU volleyball released its 2021 spring schedule on Tuesday, announcing it will play nine matches before the NCAA tournament.
𝘓𝘦𝘵'𝘴 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘺𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭.Without further ado, the 2021 spring schedule is HERE! ⭕️🙌🏐➡️ https://t.co/2wtvn7hKjx🗓 https://t.co/zjEkLRolvn pic.twitter.com/GEaUFthouX— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) February 23, 2021
Oklahoma will compete primarily on the road in the spring. Seven of its spring matches will be away from Norman. The Sooners will travel to Austin to open the season for two matches Feb. 26-27. OU will then travel to North Texas and Baylor in the first week of March before heading to Iowa State from March 19-20.
The Sooners compete in Norman for the first time against TCU on March 26-27. OU played against Texas and Baylor in the fall and will play Iowa State and TCU for the first time in the spring. NCAA Selection Sunday is set for April 4 and the NCAA tournament is set to take place from April 13-24 in Omaha, Nebraska.
OU went 3-9 over its fall slate in an all-Big 12 schedule. Its spring matches against TCU and Iowa State are rescheduled holdovers from its fall slate that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.