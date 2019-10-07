You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU volleyball: Sooners reach spot No. 24 in RPI Rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners Huddle

Head coach Lindsay Gray-Walton talks to the Sooners huddle after their win against TCU Sept. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (11-4, 3-1 Big 12) came in at No. 24 in the latest RPI rankings on Monday.

So far this season, the Sooners are statistically ranked the top 25 in both digs per set and team attacks per set. OU also ranks in the top 50 in opponent hitting percentage and team total blocks.

Last match, Oklahoma topped Kansas in four sets. The Sooners held KU to a .162 hitting percentage, and out-killed the Jayhawks 58-42. OU also posted 66 digs in the contest.

The Sooners head to Austin, Texas to take on No. 6 Texas at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments