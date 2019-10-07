OU volleyball: Sooners reach spot No. 24 in RPI Rankings

Oklahoma (11-4, 3-1 Big 12) came in at No. 24 in the latest RPI rankings on Monday.
The latest RPI rankings are in! #Sooners check in at No. 24 with six top-100 wins this season.— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 7, 2019
OU on the road Saturday for a Red River showdown with Texas at 5 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/dp8snCoahy
So far this season, the Sooners are statistically ranked the top 25 in both digs per set and team attacks per set. OU also ranks in the top 50 in opponent hitting percentage and team total blocks.
Last match, Oklahoma topped Kansas in four sets. The Sooners held KU to a .162 hitting percentage, and out-killed the Jayhawks 58-42. OU also posted 66 digs in the contest.
The Sooners head to Austin, Texas to take on No. 6 Texas at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.
