OU volleyball: Sooners prepare for matchup against SMU

Oklahoma (7-3) has had a rollercoaster type year now 10 games into the 2019 season.
After starting off the season with a disappointing 1-2 performance in the Colorado State Invitational, the Sooners rebounded by winning six-straight matches to improve their season record to 7-2. However, that streak came to an abrupt end on Tuesday when the Sooners fell to Texas A&M in five sets.
The Sooners held A&M to a .207 hitting percentage while swinging .225, but the Aggies out-killed OU 65-57 in the contest.
“We had our opportunities… we had the numbers to win, we didn’t have the heart,” head coach Lindsay Gray-Walton said. “That’s not a knock on (our team), you just gotta play all-out for 25 points in every set, especially on the road. We learned a lesson. I think Saturday will be different.”
Oklahoma now turns its attention towards its final non-conference opponent of the regular season, SMU. The Mustangs (7-2) are coming off a dominant 3-0 sweep over TCU. SMU held the Horned Frogs to a staggering .106 clip in the matchup.
“(SMU) knows their identity, they know what makes them good and what’s going to help them win a lot of games, ” Gray-Walton said. “For us, we need to be prepared. … Anyone on any day is good enough to beat you, so we need to give our best effort. (A win) on Saturday would be more than just a resume-build, it’s a confidence boost.”
The Sooners square off against the Mustangs at 4 p.m. on Saturday at McCasland Field House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.