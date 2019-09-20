You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners prepare for matchup against SMU

  • Updated
Sanders

Sophomore outside hitter Sarah Sanders hits the ball against TCU on Nov. 9.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma (7-3) has had a rollercoaster type year now 10 games into the 2019 season.

After starting off the season with a disappointing 1-2 performance in the Colorado State Invitational, the Sooners rebounded by winning six-straight matches to improve their season record to 7-2. However, that streak came to an abrupt end on Tuesday when the Sooners fell to Texas A&M in five sets.

The Sooners held A&M to a .207 hitting percentage while swinging .225, but the Aggies out-killed OU 65-57 in the contest.

“We had our opportunities… we had the numbers to win, we didn’t have the heart,” head coach Lindsay Gray-Walton said. “That’s not a knock on (our team), you just gotta play all-out for 25 points in every set, especially on the road. We learned a lesson. I think Saturday will be different.”

Oklahoma now turns its attention towards its final non-conference opponent of the regular season, SMU. The Mustangs (7-2) are coming off a dominant 3-0 sweep over TCU. SMU held the Horned Frogs to a staggering .106 clip in the matchup.

“(SMU) knows their identity, they know what makes them good and what’s going to help them win a lot of games, ” Gray-Walton said. “For us, we need to be prepared. … Anyone on any day is good enough to beat you, so we need to give our best effort. (A win) on Saturday would be more than just a resume-build, it’s a confidence boost.”

The Sooners square off against the Mustangs at 4 p.m. on Saturday at McCasland Field House.

