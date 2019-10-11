OU volleyball: Sooners prepare for match against No. 4 Texas

Head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners aren't the only ones preparing for the Longhorns this weekend.
The Sooners volleyball team heads to Austin for a bout against No. 4 Texas (10-2, 4-0 Big 12) at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
“There is a lot of weight to a match like this,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “OU-Texas, man, talk about a rivalry there. ... Holy smokes, it is intense. It’s one of the best (rivalries) out there, ever. Even with the football game going on, Gregory (Gymnasium) will be packed. They’ve sold out numerous times because they love their volleyball.”
Last season, the Longhorns swept the Sooners in the regular season series, 3-2 in Norman and 3-0 in Austin. Texas went on to win the Big 12 and make the NCAA tournament, where it fell to BYU in regionals.
Oklahoma (11-4, 3-1 Big 12) is coming off of a win over Kansas in four sets in its last match. The Sooners held KU to a .162 hitting percentage while posting 66 digs and 58 kills in the contest.
Texas swept Kansas State in Manhattan in its last match. Sophomore Longhorn Logan Eggleston recorded her third double-double of the season with 11 kills and 11 digs. Four Longhorns finished with double-digit digs.
“They are big, physical, fast, all things that can intimate a team,” Gray-Walton said. “We need to rely on our identity, the things that we do really well allowed us to push it to five last year (in Norman). We don’t want to do anything that’s not ‘us’ on Saturday.
"I think we matchup well, we need to prepare for them but we also need to work on us this week. If we play clean volleyball, then we’re giving ourselves a chance.”
