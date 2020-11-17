OU volleyball: Sooners' postponed matches with Iowa State, TCU moved to spring 2021

The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday that all volleyball matches that were postponed due to COVID-19 will be rescheduled to the spring, including the Sooners’ matches with Iowa State and TCU.
🗓️ 🖊️#Big12VB 𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎: Due to postponements caused by COVID-19, four #Big12VB conference series will be rescheduled in the spring season. The series that will be moved include Oklahoma at Iowa State, TCU at Oklahoma, Kansas at TCU and Texas at TCU. pic.twitter.com/zfL2IMaDXl— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 17, 2020
OU had been scheduled to play the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 and then return home to host the Horned Frogs on Nov. 6 and 7 before those matches were postponed.
The Sooners are hosting West Virginia in their final matches of the fall season on Nov. 19-20 at 6 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
