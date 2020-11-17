You have permission to edit this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners' postponed matches with Iowa State, TCU moved to spring 2021

  • Updated
Keyton Kinley

Then-junior Keyton Kinley serves the ball during the third set against Texas, Nov. 8, 2019.

 Madi Foster/The Daily

The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday that all volleyball matches that were postponed due to COVID-19 will be rescheduled to the spring, including the Sooners’ matches with Iowa State and TCU.

OU had been scheduled to play the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 and then return home to host the Horned Frogs on Nov. 6 and 7 before those matches were postponed.

The Sooners are hosting West Virginia in their final matches of the fall season on Nov. 19-20 at 6 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

