OU volleyball: Sooners' Oct. 31, Nov. 1 matches at Iowa State postponed

The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday that the matches between the Sooners and Iowa State in Ames, Iowa this weekend have been postponed.
The matches were originally supposed to take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1, but have been halted in accordance with the Big 12's match interruption guidelines. The conference is working with both schools to determine when the two matches will be rescheduled.
The Sooners next match will be at home against TCU on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
