OU volleyball: Sooners move up to No. 23 in RPI Ranking

Oklahoma (13-5, 5-2 Big 12) came in at No. 23 in latest RPI rankings on Monday, moving up 10 spots higher than their last ranking a week ago.
#Sooners jump 10 spots in the RPI release!— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 21, 2019
OU has eight wins over top-100 teams and ranks third in the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/G2ETwZYDc5
The Sooners join No. 1 Baylor and No. 4 Texas as the only Big 12 teams in the RPI top 25.
So far this season, Oklahoma ranks in the Top 50 nationally in digs, opposing hitting percentage and team attacks per set. OU also has yet to drop a home match as they are 8-0 inside McCasland Field House.
Next up, the Sooners take on Texas Tech at 2 p.m. this Saturday in Lubbock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.