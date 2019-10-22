You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners move up to No. 23 in RPI Ranking

Volleyball Sooners

The Sooners celebrate their win over SMU Sept. 21.

 Collin McDaniel/The Daily

Oklahoma (13-5, 5-2 Big 12) came in at No. 23 in latest RPI rankings on Monday, moving up 10 spots higher than their last ranking a week ago.

The Sooners join No. 1 Baylor and No. 4 Texas as the only Big 12 teams in the RPI top 25.

So far this season, Oklahoma ranks in the Top 50 nationally in digs, opposing hitting percentage and team attacks per set. OU also has yet to drop a home match as they are 8-0 inside McCasland Field House.

Next up, the Sooners take on Texas Tech at 2 p.m. this Saturday in Lubbock. 

