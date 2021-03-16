You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU volleyball: Sooners' matches against Iowa State canceled

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Moment of silence

OU Volleyball players take a moment of silence before the match against Texas on Sept. 24, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU’s upcoming two matches against Iowa State have been canceled, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.

The matches set for Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 have been called off to obey the Big 12 Conference volleyball match interruption guidelines. 

Previously, the Sooners and Cyclones were scheduled to face off on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2020, but those matches were postponed.

Oklahoma (1-3) will wrap up its short spring season against TCU at 5 p.m. CT next Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. The matches will be held in McCasland Field House.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments