OU volleyball: Sooners' matches against Iowa State canceled

OU’s upcoming two matches against Iowa State have been canceled, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.
𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: The Sooners' matches at Iowa State set for March 19-20 have been cancelled.➡️https://t.co/To274462SI pic.twitter.com/1jCVax4MLJ— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) March 16, 2021
The matches set for Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 have been called off to obey the Big 12 Conference volleyball match interruption guidelines.
Previously, the Sooners and Cyclones were scheduled to face off on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2020, but those matches were postponed.
Oklahoma (1-3) will wrap up its short spring season against TCU at 5 p.m. CT next Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. The matches will be held in McCasland Field House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.