OU volleyball: Sooners' match against TCU to be televised on ESPNU

The Big 12 announced the 2019 volleyball TV schedule Thursday, with the Sooners being broadcasted on ESPNU on Sept. 25 against TCU.
The Sooners’ home bout against the Horned Frogs is Oklahoma’s 12th match of the season and is the first in Big 12 play. Along with ESPNU, the match will also be viewable on the ESPN app.
The schedule features eight matches on ESPNU, two on FOX Sports Networks and one on FS1. Each of the nine Big 12 programs will play in at least one match televised on ESPNU.
The telecast schedule opens with the September 4 matchup between Minnesota and the defending Big 12 champion Texas on FS1 at 7 p.m. CT.
The rest of the telecast schedule is as follows, with all times being in CT.
ESPN (8)
September 25
West Virginia at Texas Tech
6 p.m.
ESPNU
September 25
TCU at Oklahoma
8 p.m.
ESPNU
October 2
Texas at TCU
8 p.m.
ESPNU
October 9
Baylor at Iowa State
8 p.m.
ESPNU
October 23
Kansas at K-State
6 p.m.
ESPNU
October 30
Texas at Texas Tech
6 p.m.
ESPNU
November 3
Iowa State at Baylor
4 p.m.
ESPNU
November 3
West Virginia at Texas
12 p.m.
ESPNU
FOX (3)
September 4
Minnesota at Texas
7 p.m.
FS1
October 2
Kansas at Iowa State
7 p.m.
FSN
October 9
Texas at K-State
7 p.m.
FSN
The Sooners finished the 2018 season with a record of 17-11 with a 9-7 conference record.
