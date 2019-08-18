You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners' match against TCU to be televised on ESPNU

Sanders

Sophomore outside hitter Sarah Sanders prepares to the ball against TCU on Nov. 9.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Big 12 announced the 2019 volleyball TV schedule Thursday, with the Sooners being broadcasted on ESPNU on Sept. 25 against TCU.

The Sooners’ home bout against the Horned Frogs is Oklahoma’s 12th match of the season and is the first in Big 12 play. Along with ESPNU, the match will also be viewable on the ESPN app.

The schedule features eight matches on ESPNU, two on FOX Sports Networks and one on FS1. Each of the nine Big 12 programs will play in at least one match televised on ESPNU.

The telecast schedule opens with the September 4 matchup between Minnesota and the defending Big 12 champion Texas on FS1 at 7 p.m. CT. 

The rest of the telecast schedule is as follows, with all times being in CT. 

ESPN (8)

   

September 25

West Virginia at Texas Tech

6 p.m.

ESPNU

September 25

TCU at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

ESPNU

October 2

Texas at TCU

8 p.m.

ESPNU

October 9

Baylor at Iowa State

8 p.m.

ESPNU

October 23

Kansas at K-State

6 p.m.

ESPNU

October 30

Texas at Texas Tech

6 p.m.

ESPNU

November 3

Iowa State at Baylor

4 p.m.

ESPNU

November 3

West Virginia at Texas

12 p.m.

ESPNU

    

FOX (3)

   

September 4

Minnesota at Texas

7 p.m.

FS1

October 2

Kansas at Iowa State

7 p.m.

FSN

October 9

Texas at K-State

7 p.m.

FSN

The Sooners finished the 2018 season with a record of 17-11 with a 9-7 conference record.

