You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU volleyball: Sooners land 2022 outside hitter Chloe Kaminski

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Chant

The OU volleyball team participates in the OU chant after winning the game against TCU. The Sooners Oct. 29, 2016, match in the McCasland Fieldhouse against TCU ended in a straight sets victory for OU.

 Noor Eemaan/The Daily

2022 outside hitter and defensive specialist Chloe Kaminski verbally committed to OU via Twitter on Sunday.

The current junior volleyball standout is from Blue Springs, Missouri, and plays for the Blue Springs High School Wildcats. Kaminski is the No. 4 ranked volleyball player in Missouri, per PrepDig.com.

In 2019, she was named the Examiner’s Volleyball Player of the Year, which is awarded to the best volleyball player in Jackson County, Missouri. Current Sooner sophomore setter Rylie Gregston received the award in 2018 while playing for Blue Springs South High School.

Kaminski has led her squad to a 3-0 start to the season, while the Sooners start their season on Thursday, Sept. 24, against Texas.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments