OU volleyball: Sooners land 2022 outside hitter Chloe Kaminski

2022 outside hitter and defensive specialist Chloe Kaminski verbally committed to OU via Twitter on Sunday.
Extremely blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma!! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way! Can’t wait to be a Sooner! ⭕️🙌 #boomersooner pic.twitter.com/RqDidO5FaY— Chloe Kaminski (@kaminski_chloe) September 14, 2020
The current junior volleyball standout is from Blue Springs, Missouri, and plays for the Blue Springs High School Wildcats. Kaminski is the No. 4 ranked volleyball player in Missouri, per PrepDig.com.
In 2019, she was named the Examiner’s Volleyball Player of the Year, which is awarded to the best volleyball player in Jackson County, Missouri. Current Sooner sophomore setter Rylie Gregston received the award in 2018 while playing for Blue Springs South High School.
Kaminski has led her squad to a 3-0 start to the season, while the Sooners start their season on Thursday, Sept. 24, against Texas.
