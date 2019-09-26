You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners get first conference win over TCU

  • Updated
Ashlynn Dunbar and Paige Johnson return

Graduate outside hitter and junior defensive specialist Paige Johnson ready to return the ball against TCU Sept. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (9-3, 1-0 Big 12) grabbed its first conference win with a sweep over TCU (5-6, 0-1 Big 12) Wednesday night.

The Sooners quickly beat TCU in the first two sets with a 25-17 win. The last set was back and forth, but Oklahoma pulled ahead with a 25-23 win to take the match. The win improves the Sooners’ home record to 5-0.

“I was really impressed with how we came out with a sense of urgency and executed the assignment and game plan,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “Volleyball can be played like symmetry in motion, and I think we saw glimpses of that in rallies and five point swings where we really started to mount it on them.”

Offensively, OU was relentless with 42 kills, 13 of those came from senior outside hitter Ashlynn Dunbar.

“It’s exciting to know it’s the beginning and we are already doing so great and how much room we have to grow,” Dunbar said. “I think we just have a really good future ahead coming for us in the conference.”

Her counterpart, junior setter Kylee McLaughlin, tallied 31 assists in addition to her seven digs. She accounted for seven kills, a season high, while putting up a .455 hitting percentage in the match.

“It’s really good to see how we are making improvements and fixing stuff week to week and moving in that way which is a good sign,” McLaughlin said. “We were really excited for this first conference game.”

Next, the Sooners will play against West Virginia at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 in Morgantown.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

