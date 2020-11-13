You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Texas Tech, 3-0, on road

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners

Head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton talks to the team during a timeout during the game against ASU Sept. 13.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners (2-8) were without sophomore setter Grace Talpash Friday and were swept, 3-0, in three sets in their second match at Texas Tech (5-9).

OU continued its first set struggles this season by being outscored by the Red Raiders 25-12. That was the fewest points scored in a set by the Sooners this season.

Oklahoma would keep the scores close in the second and third sets (25-20, 25-23) but couldn’t finish down the stretch, giving up a 6-3 run late in the second set and a 6-1 run late in the third set.

The Sooners recorded a .171 hitting percentage on 36 kills, 36 assists and 46 digs.

After garnering a career-high 23 kills in the previous match, freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf continued the trend of leading the team in kills with 16. Sophomore outside hitter Sanaá Dotson followed with 12 kills.

Sophomore outside hitter Olivia Curtis led the team with 15 assists while freshman defensive specialist Sam Anthony recorded 12.

Senior libero Keyton Kinley earned a game-high 16 digs with four other Sooners recording at least 5.

The Sooners will be back in Norman next week as they host West Virginia on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments