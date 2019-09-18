OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Texas A&M, 3-2

Oklahoma (7-3) fell to Texas A&M, 3-2, Tuesday night at College Station, Texas.
The Sooners started the first set with a quick lead of 7-4. Junior Paige Anderson forced Texas A&M to call their second timeout after she blasted a kill and the Sooners ended the set with a 25-17 win.
In the second set, the Aggies made a comeback with a 25-20 second-set win.
With a close lead to start the third set, graduate student Ashlynn Dunbar sent the ball, to earn the Sooners 7-5. The Aggies pulled ahead at 22-20, but junior Sarah Sanders responded with a hard kill, to tie the score 22-22. Texas A&M was still able to claim the third set with a 25-22 win.
The fourth match started again with a lead from the Aggies, but strong performances from Maras and senior Brianna Kadiku led the Sooners to a 25-20 set-victory.
Anderson started the last set with a big kill, which put the Sooner at a 6-4 lead. Texas A&M came back at 8-7 and then finished it with a 15-12 win.
The Sooners return to action at home at 4 p.m. Saturday against Southern Methodist.
Correction: This post was updated at 10:08 a.m. Sept. 18 to reflect a change to Brianna Kadiku's graduate status.
