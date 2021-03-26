OU volleyball: Sooners fall to TCU, 3-1, will rematch Horned Frogs in spring finale

In the first of their two final matches of the season, the Sooners fell short against TCU, 3-1, on Friday night at McCasland Field House in Norman.
The Horned Frogs established control of the first set with a five-point lead that forced an OU (1-4) timeout. From then on, TCU (2-6) led and then won the first set, 25-20.
A quick 5-1 lead in the second set installed momentum into Oklahoma, and that momentum enabled outside hitter Olivia Curtis to get the kill to seal the 25-17 victory. Then the momentum shifted in favor of TCU, with a commanding 25-15 third set triumph for the Horned Frogs.
An early 5-2 lead paved the way for the Horned Frogs to end on top in the fourth set, and to clinch the match win. In their spring season finale, OU will look to avenge its loss at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 27 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.