OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Rice, 3-0, in first round of NCAA Tournament

Sooners

The team listens intently to a pep talk during a timeout Nov. 8.

 Madi Foster/The Daily

The Sooners’ season came to an end Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as Oklahoma fell to No. 21 Rice, 3-0.

It was the first time since 2014 that Oklahoma qualified for the postseason. The Owls out-hit and out-killed OU, and senior middle blocker Brianna Kadiku led Oklahoma with 10 kills in her final match with the Sooners.

Rice closed out the Sooners in set one with a 10-4 run to take the first set, 25-18. The second set, the closest on the night, saw three lead changes before the Owls won 25-22. In the third and final set, the Sooners led only once before Rice took the set 25-19.

The loss drops Oklahoma to 10-12 all-time in the postseason and concludes the the Sooners at 19-9 overall with an 11-5 record in Big 12 play this season.

