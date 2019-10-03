OU volleyball: Sooners fall to No. 1 Baylor in 3 sets

No. 1 Baylor shut out Oklahoma in Waco with a 3-0 triumph Wednesday night.
The first set began with a 12-12 tie thanks to Ashlynn Dunbar’s kill, however, the Bears pulled ahead to win, 25-16.
Baylor took a quick lead on Oklahoma in the beginning of the second match with a 6-3 lead. Junior Sarah Sanders slammed a hit which put the Sooners within two points of the Bears 21-19, but Baylor closed the set 25-19.
The last set started with a tight competition of 1-1 with the double block from Sanders and senior Brianna Kadiku, however, the Bears responded with a huge lead of 18-9. Even though Oklahoma fought for every point, Baylor triumphed the last set with 25-12.
The Sooners return to action Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. against Kansas in Norman.
