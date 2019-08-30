You are the owner of this article.
OU Volleyball: Sooners fall to Cal, start season 0-1

Paige Anderson

Junior middle blocker Paige Anderson jumps to hit the ball over the net during practice Aug. 23.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

After a grueling two-hour delay, the Sooners began their regular season campaign on Friday — but not in the most ideal way.

Oklahoma fell to California in three sets on Thursday, losing their first match of the Colorado State Invitational. 

California started the match in dominant fashion, winning the first set 25-11. The silver-lining from this set came from junior middle blocker Paige Anderson’s back-to-back kills toward the set’s end to bring the Sooners’ point total to 11.

In set two, the Golden Bears jumped on an early 7-1 run to take a commanding 14-8 lead. OU was able to answer back with a 7-3 run of its own, but despite two big-time kills from Anderson and senior middle blocker Brianna Kadiku, Cal took home the set with a 25-20 win.

The third set was by far the most competitive of the day as Oklahoma battled back to tie the set up at 25. At the deadlock, Anderson again provided another big-time kill to give the Sooners a 26-25 lead. However, after Cal knotted the match back up at 26, two fatal attack errors by the Sooners gave the Golden Bears the 28-26 win.  

The Sooners return to action tomorrow in a double-header against Chicago State at noon and Colorado State at 8 p.m.

