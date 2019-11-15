You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners fall in four sets at Iowa State

  • Updated
Sooners

The team listens intently to a pep talk during a timeout Nov. 8.

 Madi Foster/The Daily

Oklahoma (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) suffered its first-road loss since Oct. 12 on Friday in a four-set match to Iowa State (17-8, 8-5 Big 12). 

The loss drops the Sooners from third to fourth place in the Big 12 standings. 

Oklahoma found itself up 20-12 in set one but Iowa State responded with an electric 13-3 run to take the set 25-23. Down 24-22 in the second set, Oklahoma capitalized on two Cyclone errors to tie the game. Junior middle blocker Paige Anderson closed the set with back-to-back kills to solidify a 26-24 set win for OU, tying the match up 1-1.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, Iowa State appeared to be unstoppable in set three as they crushed Oklahoma 25-15. Now down 2-1 in the match, Oklahoma found itself in a back-and-fourth set four. Tied at 25-all, two critical Iowa State kills sealed the Sooners’ fate as ISU won the set 27-25.

Next up, Oklahoma is set for a 7 p.m. start on Nov. 20 against Kansas State in Manhattan.

