OU volleyball: Sooners face TCU on ESPNU

Conference play is finally here for Oklahoma.
After topping SMU in their final non-conference matchup of the regular season, the Sooners (8-3) are now looking to start conference play off with a win against TCU (5-5) on Wednesday night.
“We talk about the whole year being a three-part season — the pre-conference, conference and then, if you do your job in those two parts, you'll create your third season for you,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said following her team’s win vs. SMU on Saturday. “We've built the resume that we wanted, now we gotta go take care of our home opportunities.”
TCU is coming into Norman hoping to end a two-match losing streak, which has seen the Horned Frogs get swept in back-to-back contests. Offensively, TCU is lead by star freshman outside hitter Audrey Nalls who currently has six double-digit kill matches this season, totaling 124 on the year.
Last year, both teams split the season series 1-1. TCU took the first match in Fort Worth 3-0, but Oklahoma took the second match in Norman 3-1.
The match will be televised on ESPNU at 8 p.m. following the conclusion of West Virginia vs. Texas Tech.
Gray-Walton is eager for the primetime slot, not just because of the exposure her team will receive, but more because of the exposure the sport of volleyball will receive.
“It’s huge, the game is growing,” Gray-Walton said. “You can flip on the TV and you can find a volleyball match that’s on. That’s just speaks volumes to the growth of our sport.
"What I hope is that it entices people to say ‘that’s pretty cool, I wanna come watch it live’.”
