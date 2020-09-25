OU volleyball: Sooners drop season-opening Unity Game to Texas, 3-0

Before the Sooners took the court against Texas in their opening game at McCasland Field House Thursday night, the entire Oklahoma roster took a knee with interlocked arms in a display of unity during a moment of silence.
In early September, OU athletics created the “Sooners for Humanity” initiative to address and bring light to social justice issues. Thursday was the volleyball team’s Unity Game, as the squad took part in advocacy for racial justice.
The Sooners’ solidarity was a powerful highlight from an otherwise ugly 3-0 loss to the Longhorns, as Texas was able to outscore Oklahoma in every statistic throughout the game.
The Longhorns won 25-18, 25-16, 25-21, as they outkilled OU 48-24 on a .382 hitting percentage while keeping Oklahoma down to a .149 clip.
"I think (Texas) really attacked it from the serving line,” OU head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said after the match. “Going into your first match, you're always like, 'can how we've been serving show up when the whistle blows and it's a different team across the net?' A game serve and a practice serve are very different, and Texas tonight served tough and we did not.”
One bright spot for Oklahoma was freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf, who led the Sooners with 13 of the team’s 24 kills in her OU debut.
Diouf started off hot with three kills in the first set, with two coming back to back. She scored two in the second set, but caught fire in the third set with eight big hits to keep the game alive for Oklahoma.
"If you were to ask (Guewe) tonight, she's not really excited about her performance, but she has very high expectations for herself,” Gray-Walton said. “I think what we saw tonight was a lot of young faces out there. First match of the year, playing their rival and you kind of had the big eyes when the lights come on. So it was good to see us settle into things.”
Oklahoma did spread the ball around some, as sophomore setter Grace Talpash dished out 22 assists to lead the squad. On the defensive end, senior defensive specialist Keyton Kinley and junior defensive specialist Aysia Harty scored nine digs each.
Meanwhile, sophomore outside hitter Olivia Curtis chipped in four digs, and freshman middle blocker Kelsey Carrington was able to get 4 blocks out of 5 for Oklahoma.
Regardless, Gray-Walton said she wants to see even more balanced play in future games after OU leaned on Diouf for most of its points on Thursday.
“We need to figure out a way to not rely on one individual and facilitate better passing, maybe some better decision making,” Gray-Walton said. “We need to kill the ball better. We can't just have one person doing all of it for us. We've always relied on a balanced attack."
The Sooners and Longhorns will meet again at McCasland Field House Friday at 6 p.m. for game two of the series, giving OU little time to flip the script.
“We'll go back, watch the tape and find how we can be in better spots to make some more defensive plays, but really, it's on us,” Gray-Walton said. “We've got to take better rips and play taking some risk, but not reckless, and we'll at least get another shot tomorrow night."
