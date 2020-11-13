OU volleyball: Sooners drop road match to Texas Tech, 3-1

The Sooners (2-7) went back to business Thursday night after their matches with Iowa State and TCU were postponed due to COVID-19 guidelines, but their first match in two weeks resulted in a 3-1 loss to Texas Tech (4-9) in Lubbock.
In four sets, Oklahoma was able to keep up with Texas Tech, with two sets ending in two-point tie breakers. Oklahoma was able to win one of those sets, but Texas Tech was able to take the game.
Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf and sophomore outside hitter Sanaa Dotson lead OU offensively, with 40 of Oklahoma’s 55 total kills coming from the duo. Both of them scored career-highs in kills, with Diouf scoring 23 and Dotson scoring 17.
Oklahoma provided a competitive defense with 13 total blocks in the game, with 10 of them coming from freshman middle blocker Tyler Alcorn. The Sooners scored 48 digs, with senior libero Keyton Kinley scoring 13. Freshman defensive specialist Sam Anthony and sophomore outside hitter Olivia Curtis lead the team in assists, with Anthony scoring 21 and Curtis scoring 17.
While the first set was won by Texas Tech, 25-19, the second set saw Oklahoma take an early lead with the score at one point being 6-1. The game went back and forth from then on until the series was tied, 25-25. With a crucial kill from Diouf, the Sooners clinched the second set in close fashion.
The third set was taken by Texas Tech, 25-21, but in the fourth set the Sooners again got to a head start over the Red Raiders, with the score being 10-3 at one point. Oklahoma kept that lead over Texas Tech until the game was tied 24-24. Then the Red Raiders took advantage of an error late in the set to win, 27-25.
The Sooners will play the Red Raiders again tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. CT. and will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 11:41 a.m. Nov. 13 to correct Oklahoma's total blocks from 14 to 13.
