OU volleyball: Sooners drop road game to No. 13 Kansas State, 3-0

A week after notching their first two wins of the season against Kansas, the Sooners (2-5) dropped a road game to No. 13 Kansas State (4-3) Thursday night, 3-0.
Oklahoma was able to take the lead early in the set with a kill from freshman outside hitter Guiwe Diouf. Half way through the set, OU called a timeout while the Wildcats were up by a 6-point lead, 20-14. Kansas State ended up taking the first set with the score 25 -16.
In the second set, both teams exchanged points back and forth to make the score 5-4. Trailing with a 4-point lead however, Oklahoma scored three consecutive points to bring it back 11-10. Kansas State was still able to pull away from Oklahoma and took the second set with the score 25-17.
The third set saw both teams again exchanging points for the majority of the set up until it was 17-16. Even though Oklahoma was able to make the third set close and competitive with Kansas State, the Wildcats pulled back into a leading spot above Oklahoma and ultimately took the game with the final score 25-22.
Diouf led the Sooners offensively with 9 kills and 1 ace. Freshman middle blocker Tyler Alcorn followed suit with 5 kills and made 2 blocks. Senior outside hitters Sarah Sanders and Sarah Maras made up the Sooners defense with 4 blocks each in the game.
The Sooners play Kansas State again at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday.
