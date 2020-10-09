OU volleyball: Sooners drop close road match to No. 2 Baylor, 3-2

The Sooners nearly pulled off an upset against the No. 2 ranked Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas Thursday night, losing the match, 3-2, in five sets and making their record 0-3 on the season.
The Bears won sets one, two and five by scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 15-13, while OU won sets three and four by scores of 25-17 and 25-22.
OU had another slow start to its match, letting the Bears win the first two sets in convincing fashion. It wasn’t until the third set when the Sooners found their rhythm and would win the next two sets going into the final set before eventually letting the defending conference co-champions escape with the win.
Baylor out-killed the Sooners 62-51 while garnering a .266 hitting percentage and keeping OU’s hitting percentage down to .219. The Sooners also recorded 62 digs to Baylor’s 53 and tallied six blocks.
Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf led the team in kills with 20 and recorded 13 digs. Sophomore setter Grace Talpash accounted for 82 percent of the total assists for the Sooners with a career-high 42.
Senior outside hitter Sarah Sanders (14) and sophomore outside hitter Sanaá Dotson (13) combined for 27 kills and senior defensive specialist Keyton Kinley led the team in digs with 14.
The Sooners will face Baylor again Friday at 6 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Correction: This story was updated at 12:27 p.m. Oct. 9 to reflect the correct number of kills made by Baylor, digs made by OU and both teams' hitting percentages.
