OU Volleyball: Sooners defeat Oregon State, 3-2, in comeback thriller

After dropping the first two sets, Oklahoma rallied to win three-straight sets in the Indiana Invitational to beat Oregon State in a 3-2 thriller.
Set one was closely contested by both teams as Oregon State managed a 20-19 lead late. Four quicks scores by the Beavers increased their lead to 24-19. A service error by OSU and back-to-back kills by middle blocker Abby Butler and outside hitter Olivia Curtis brought the Sooners to within two and forced a Beaver timeout. Nonetheless, the Beavers closed the set with a kill to take a 25-22 victory. The Beavers took set two in a more dominant fashion, giving the Sooners a 2-0 deficit.
Oklahoma found itself in a 20-20 tie in set three. With their backs against the wall, the Sooners were provided a huge spark with two kills from outside hitter Sarah Sanders. After that, OU was able to force three-straight attack errors to win their first set of the day, 25-20.
Still riding off the energy from the previous set, Oklahoma dictated set four from beginning to end. Up 22-14 after scoring seven-straight points, another pivital attack error by OSU and kills from Sarah Maras and Paige Anderson gave OU a 25-18 win and knotted the match up at 2-2.
In the fifth and final set, both teams were deadlocked late once again — this time in a 16-16 tie after another kill from Sanders. Needing to win by two, OU received an unexpected heroic performance from sophomore defensive specialist Aysia Harty, who delivered back-to-back serving aces to give the Sooners the 18-16 match win.
With the win, Oklahoma’s regular season record now improves to 2-2.
Oklahoma resumes play tomorrow at 11 a.m as they take on the Yale Bulldogs and again at 6 p.m. to face the Indiana Hoosiers.
