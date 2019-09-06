OU volleyball: Sooners beat Yale, 3-2

With a close win Thursday night against Oregon State, Oklahoma once again claimed the victory in game two against Yale, 3-2, by winning the first, third and fifth set.
Junior Sarah Maras slammed back-to-back kills in the first set, putting Oklahoma up 22-20. Junior Sarah Sanders fired the ball earning Oklahoma a point and Maras then closed the win with a powerful kill.
In the second match, junior Paige Johnson broke the tie early with an ace, an untouched serve, bringing Oklahoma to a 6-5 lead. Yale snatched the lead at 23-20; however, freshman Abby Butler responded with a single block shortening the gap. In the end, Yale snagged the second match putting both teams at one win.
Sooners earned a quick lead on Yale in the third set at 5-1. Maras, with her 12th kill of the day, maintained Oklahoma’s strong lead of 20-15. Ending the third match, senior Brianna Kadiku seized Oklahoma’s second victory with a kill.
Junior Kylee McLaughlin started the Sooners with a 1-0 lead after serving an ace. With the game tight, Yale persevered ahead at 9-8. Despite Mara’s kill and her double block with Kadiku in the final moments of the match, Yale claimed the fourth set.
With yet another quick lead of 4-1 in the fifth set, Oklahoma’s senior Haley Sanchez served an ace in the beginning of the final match. The Sooners maintained a huge lead throughout the match and Maras ended the series with her 18th hit, propelling the Sooners to a victory.
The Sooners return to action tonight against Indiana University Bloomington at 6 p.m.
