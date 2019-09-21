OU volleyball: Sooners beat Mustangs in dominant four sets

Oklahoma (8-3) defeated SMU (7-3) in four sets on Saturday.
SMU rallied from down five to steal a 25-23 victory in the first set, but the Sooners went on to best the Mustangs 25-19, 25-19, 28-26, as Oklahoma closed out its final nonconference game of the season.
"Going into the pregame, (we knew) our sense of urgency, and how we approached every point couldn't change whether we were up or down,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “SMU’s a very good team, we knew we needed to be dialed in, know our assignments and take advantage of our opportunities.”
Oklahoma’s defense was the highlight of the night, as the Sooners' held SMU to a .182 hitting percentage and tallied 14 blocks, a new season high. Offensively, Oklahoma swung .244.
Senior outside hitter Ashlynn Dunbar recorded her second straight double-double with 16 kills and 15 digs on a .217 clip.
“She’s trending up,” Gray-Walton said regarding Dunbar’s performance. “I think what we’re seeing is someone who’s getting very comfortable in her abilities ... The skies the limit for that kid, we just need to continue to put her in good situations.”
Junior middle blocker Brianna Kadiku posted 11 kills on a .421 clip, marking the fifth time this season she’s swung above .400. The Sooners also received double-digit kill performances from junior outside hitter Sarah Sanders with 11 and freshman outside hitter Sanaá Dotson with 10.
"When we can be our best, I don’t think there’s too many teams that can stop us," Gray-Walton said. “We have the size, we have the physicality, we have the ball control, we have the setting. We talk about the whole year being a three-part season the pre-conference, conference and then, if you do your job in those two parts, you'll create your third season for you.
"We've built the resume that we wanted, now we gotta go take care of our home opportunities.”
Next up, the Sooners begin conference play against TCU at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in Norman. The match will be broadcasted on ESPNU.
