OU volleyball: Sooners beat Iowa State, 3-1, remain undefeated at home

The Sooners (13-5, 5-2 Big 12) came out with a win against Iowa State Saturday night, winning 3-1. Oklahoma is now 8-0 at home this season.
“Don’t let someone come into your own gym and outwork you in a game that we love,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “I was really proud of their mental fortitude and how they stayed engaged throughout long rallies and they reset every point whether we were up big or not.”
Fans piled in around the court and on the upper deck and stood chanting the Oklahoma rally call. It was a sea of crimson red surrounding a puddle of Iowa’s red and yellow worn by the players.
Oklahoma strategically capitalized on the Iowa State’s weak spots. Iowa State had a decent amount of digs, 64, but had no chance against Ashlyn Dunbar’s 13 kills. Oklahoma’s entire team stepped up to unconventional roles on the court. Junior Paige Johnson executed several gorgeous sets and junior setter Kylee McLaughlin had a couple of strong kills.
“Kylee was finding the right time to drop in the pipe and the right people and the right moments to match up kills and just kept smothering them,” Gray-Walton said. “I am really proud of her ability to not just set a match but set a chess match.”
The Sooners will play against Texas Tech in Lubbock at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 26.
