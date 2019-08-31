OU volleyball: Sooners beat Chicago State, 3-2, in close match

A day after dropping their season-opener, the Sooners beat Chicago State in a close 3-2 set in game two of the Colorado State Invitational.
FINAL | OU 3, Chicago State 2— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) August 31, 2019
The #Sooners battle out a win over Chicago State!
OU returns to the court at 8:30 p.m. CT to face Colorado State in the final match of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/uSksoWvYCS
The match was back and forth with Chicago State winning the first and fourth set and Oklahoma coming back in the second, third and closing the match with the fifth set. The win is the Sooners’ first of the season, improving their record to 1-1.
Chicago State started set one with a strong lead but got disrupted with Oklahoma graduate student Ashlynn Dunbar’s multiple power house kills that close the gap to 21-20 Chicago State. With a tied game of 22-22, Chicago State attained a two point lead trumping Oklahoma 25-23.
Junior Sarah Maras started the 2nd set with a solid swing from the outside putting the Sooners at 1-0. Oklahoma trailed ahead after freshman Sanna Dotson slams a kill from the outside breaking the tie for 8-7. The Sooners ended the set with a demolishing 25-17 win.
With another energetic start, Oklahoma led Chicago State 4-2 in the third match. Thanks to senior Brianna Kadiku sending a hard hit to the corner, the Sooners blazed forward with a 9 point lead of 21-12. With their second win 25-16, the two teams moved into the fourth set.
The Sooners' fortune did not last forever, as Chicago State fervently fought back with a 12-11 lead. Dunbar, yet again, smashed the ball down line to tie the game at 16. But after Chicago State called it’s second timeout, the Sooners pulled through with a 25-23 win.
In the fifth set, junior Sarah Sanders launched the ball for a point and then joined freshman Abby Butler for the block earning Oklahoma a 2-1 lead. Then, junior Paige Anderson and Dunbar double blocked furthering the gap to 10-5. Maintaining their lead, Oklahoma ended the fifth match with a 15-10 score.
Grinding for every point, Oklahoma claimed a 3-2 set win against Chicago State with Dunbar firing 21 kills and junior Kylee McLaughlin earning a double-double.
The Sooners return to action tonight against the Colorado State Rams at 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.