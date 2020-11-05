You have permission to edit this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners announce postponement of home matches against TCU

  • Updated
Sooners

OU Volleyball players huddle together during the match against Texas on Sept. 24.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU volleyball announced Thursday that its home matches against TCU on Nov. 6 and 7 have been postponed.

The matches against the Horned Frogs are the second set of contests that have been postponed for Oklahoma in two weeks. The Sooners’ Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 matches at Iowa State were both postponed in accordance with the Big 12 match interruption guidelines.

The Sooners are next scheduled to travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. CT Thursday, Nov. 12 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

