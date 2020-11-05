OU volleyball: Sooners announce postponement of home matches against TCU

OU volleyball announced Thursday that its home matches against TCU on Nov. 6 and 7 have been postponed.
NEWS | OU's matches with TCU scheduled for this Friday and Saturday have been postponed. ➡️ https://t.co/5664PkTNy9 pic.twitter.com/4PpBXv8iCd— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 5, 2020
The matches against the Horned Frogs are the second set of contests that have been postponed for Oklahoma in two weeks. The Sooners’ Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 matches at Iowa State were both postponed in accordance with the Big 12 match interruption guidelines.
The Sooners are next scheduled to travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. CT Thursday, Nov. 12 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
