OU volleyball: Sooners announce five 2021 signees on National Signing Day

LINDSEY GRAY-WALTON

Coach Lindsey Gray-Walton smiles while talking to a member of the team at practice Aug. 23.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Sooners announced five new signees for the 2021 class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The class includes four Third-Team Under Armour All-American selections and four players in the top 150 seniors by PrepVolleyball.

Callie Cogdill

Cogdill is from Cypress, Texas and currently plays club volleyball for Houston Skyline. She is also a four-year letterwinner at Cypress Woods High School. The 5-foot-6 defensive specialist has earned three All-District selections.

Callie Kemohah

Kemohah is a libero from Lucas, Texas and plays club volleyball for Texas Advantage. In her junior year, she helped lead Lovejoy High School to a 5A state championship and was named the Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches 5A Defensive Player of the Year. Her father, Brett, played baseball for the Sooners from 1991-93.

Kristen Birmingham

Birmingham is an outside hitter from Kansas City, Missouri and plays club volleyball for MavsKC. She earned First-Team All-Conference and First-Team All-District selections in her junior year. The Kansas City native is also a 19 time All-American in track and field.

Megan Wilson

Wilson is a middle blocker/outside hitter from Kingwood, Texas and currently plays club volleyball for Texas Advantage alongside Kemohah. As a junior, she was named Hitter of the Year and was a district champion.

Peyton Dunn

Dunn is a setter from Parker, Colorado. She plays club volleyball for the Colorado Juniors, the same team current Sooner freshman Sam Anthony played for. She is a three-year letter winner at Legend High School where she played in the final four of the state tournament as a freshman. Dunn was named to the AVCA All-American Watch List in 2020.

