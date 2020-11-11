OU volleyball: Sooners announce five 2021 signees on National Signing Day

The Sooners announced five new signees for the 2021 class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Officially 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡.Sooner Nation, it's time to welcome Kristen, Callie C., Peyton, Callie K. and Megan to the OUVB family! ⭕️🙌🏐➡️ https://t.co/MGaidLEgsy pic.twitter.com/duxCqYDZ9y— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 11, 2020
The class includes four Third-Team Under Armour All-American selections and four players in the top 150 seniors by PrepVolleyball.
Callie Cogdill
Cogdill is from Cypress, Texas and currently plays club volleyball for Houston Skyline. She is also a four-year letterwinner at Cypress Woods High School. The 5-foot-6 defensive specialist has earned three All-District selections.
From the Lone Star State, introducing 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗴𝗱𝗶𝗹𝗹!➡️ https://t.co/MGaidLEgsy pic.twitter.com/6CEEFMtl65— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 11, 2020
Callie Kemohah
Kemohah is a libero from Lucas, Texas and plays club volleyball for Texas Advantage. In her junior year, she helped lead Lovejoy High School to a 5A state championship and was named the Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches 5A Defensive Player of the Year. Her father, Brett, played baseball for the Sooners from 1991-93.
A Texas state champion, let's welcome 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗵!➡️ https://t.co/MGaidLEgsy pic.twitter.com/6CLVS3ROvt— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 11, 2020
Kristen Birmingham
Birmingham is an outside hitter from Kansas City, Missouri and plays club volleyball for MavsKC. She earned First-Team All-Conference and First-Team All-District selections in her junior year. The Kansas City native is also a 19 time All-American in track and field.
Let's get things rolling with our first signee, 𝗞𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗺!➡️ https://t.co/MGaidLEgsy pic.twitter.com/j995o5LDdp— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 11, 2020
Megan Wilson
Wilson is a middle blocker/outside hitter from Kingwood, Texas and currently plays club volleyball for Texas Advantage alongside Kemohah. As a junior, she was named Hitter of the Year and was a district champion.
And the final piece of our newest class: 𝗠𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝘀𝗼𝗻!➡️ https://t.co/MGaidLEgsy pic.twitter.com/XXuqFVhc1c— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 11, 2020
Peyton Dunn
Dunn is a setter from Parker, Colorado. She plays club volleyball for the Colorado Juniors, the same team current Sooner freshman Sam Anthony played for. She is a three-year letter winner at Legend High School where she played in the final four of the state tournament as a freshman. Dunn was named to the AVCA All-American Watch List in 2020.
Adding another Coloradan to the roster in 𝗣𝗲𝘆𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝘂𝗻𝗻!➡️ https://t.co/MGaidLEgsy pic.twitter.com/N0oEHAJPXg— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 11, 2020
