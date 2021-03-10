You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooner outside hitter Guewe Diouf named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

Guewe Diouf

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf serves the ball during the match against Texas on Sept. 24, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Outside hitter Guewe Diouf was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the fourth time this season, the conference announced Wednesday morning. 

Diouf is the first Sooner to win five total awards since Sallie McLaurin in 2013. So far this season, Diouf has accumulated 41 kills in all of Oklahoma’s matchups this season. The freshman has tallied over 10 kills in all of her matches this spring, except for once this season. 

The Sooners next matchup will be against conference rival Iowa State at 6:30p.m. CT on Friday, Mar 19. in Ames.

