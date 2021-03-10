OU volleyball: Sooner outside hitter Guewe Diouf named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

Outside hitter Guewe Diouf was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the fourth time this season, the conference announced Wednesday morning.
𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙩.For the fifth time, Guewe Diouf has been honored by the @Big12Conference! Congrats to our Rookie of the Week! ➡️ https://t.co/TCgkGuN4ZR pic.twitter.com/U2Pmtq8DWf— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) March 10, 2021
Diouf is the first Sooner to win five total awards since Sallie McLaurin in 2013. So far this season, Diouf has accumulated 41 kills in all of Oklahoma’s matchups this season. The freshman has tallied over 10 kills in all of her matches this spring, except for once this season.
The Sooners next matchup will be against conference rival Iowa State at 6:30p.m. CT on Friday, Mar 19. in Ames.
