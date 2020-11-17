OU volleyball: Guewe Diouf receives 3rd Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf earned her third Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor of the season on Tuesday.
𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 8⃣ #𝗕𝗶𝗴𝟭𝟮𝗩𝗕 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀:🏐 Fields: led @TexasVolleyball to a #Big12VB Championship hitting .333 over 2 matches🏐 Enna: posted a career-high 27 digs, which was second-most by a Big 12 player this year🏐 Diouf: tallied a career-best 23 kills in a four-set match pic.twitter.com/Nx44rK5qF8— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 17, 2020
The freshman star recorded a total of 39 kills and 14 digs in OU’s two games against Texas Tech over the weekend, including a season-high 23 kills on Thursday night.
Diouf is the first Sooner to win at least three awards in a season since Sallie McLaurin in 2013. She was also named rookie of the week Sept. 29 and Oct. 19.
The Sooners are set to host West Virginia on Nov. 19-20 at 6 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.