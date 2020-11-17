You have permission to edit this article.
OU volleyball: Guewe Diouf receives 3rd Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor

  • Updated
Guewe Diouf

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf spikes the ball during the match against Texas on Sept. 24.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf earned her third Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor of the season on Tuesday.

The freshman star recorded a total of 39 kills and 14 digs in OU’s two games against Texas Tech over the weekend, including a season-high 23 kills on Thursday night.

Diouf is the first Sooner to win at least three awards in a season since Sallie McLaurin in 2013. She was also named rookie of the week Sept. 29 and Oct. 19.

The Sooners are set to host West Virginia on Nov. 19-20 at 6 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

