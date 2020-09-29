You have permission to edit this article.
OU volleyball: Guewe Diouf named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

Guewe Diouf

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf spikes the ball during the match against Texas on Sept. 24.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday.

Diouf currently leads the team with 31 kills after two games and is second in the conference in kills per set. She also recorded seven digs and four blocks in her first two games for the Sooners.

The France native is the first Sooner to earn the weekly honor since 2015.

The Sooners are on a bye week before they travel to Waco, Texas, to take on Baylor on Oct. 8-9 at 6 p.m.

