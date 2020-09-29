OU volleyball: Guewe Diouf named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday.
𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 1️⃣ #𝗕𝗶𝗴𝟭𝟮𝗩𝗕 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀:🏐 Logan Eggleston: led @TexasVolleyball in kills in both matches & tops the Big 12 in kills per set🏐 Brionne Butler: registered a league-leading 11 total blocks🏐 Guewe Diouf: ranks 2nd in the Big 12 with 31 kills in collegiate debut pic.twitter.com/XOre0NBzQk— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 29, 2020
Diouf currently leads the team with 31 kills after two games and is second in the conference in kills per set. She also recorded seven digs and four blocks in her first two games for the Sooners.
The France native is the first Sooner to earn the weekly honor since 2015.
The Sooners are on a bye week before they travel to Waco, Texas, to take on Baylor on Oct. 8-9 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.