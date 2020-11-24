You have permission to edit this article.
OU volleyball: Guewe Diouf named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
Guewe Diouf

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf hits the floor during the match against Texas on Sept. 24.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for the first time in her career.

Diouf now has four honors on the season, having earned three Rookie of the Week honors earlier in weeks prior. She is the first Sooner to have at least four honors in a season since Sallie McLaurin in 2013.

The French sensation tallied 52 kills in two matches against West Virginia last week, including a program record 28 kills in the second match. Diouf and the Sooners will look to add more wins to their record when they take on Iowa State and TCU in the spring.

