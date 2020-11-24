OU volleyball: Guewe Diouf named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

OU freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for the first time in her career.
𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 1️⃣1️⃣ #𝗕𝗶𝗴𝟭𝟮𝗩𝗕 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀:🏐 Diouf: the FR set a school record for kills in a four-set match with 28🏐 Farris: averaged 7 digs per set as the libero in Kansas’ two wins🏐 Crawford: recorded double-digit kills in two wins, contributing a total of 30.5 points pic.twitter.com/Ie92uqWSZ5— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 24, 2020
Not a rookie anymore.For the first time this season, Guewe Diouf has been named the @Big12Conference Offensive Player of the Week! 👏➡️https://t.co/uhJwpTHcmH pic.twitter.com/VfExTQ7wty— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 24, 2020
Diouf now has four honors on the season, having earned three Rookie of the Week honors earlier in weeks prior. She is the first Sooner to have at least four honors in a season since Sallie McLaurin in 2013.
The French sensation tallied 52 kills in two matches against West Virginia last week, including a program record 28 kills in the second match. Diouf and the Sooners will look to add more wins to their record when they take on Iowa State and TCU in the spring.
