OU volleyball: Guewe Diouf garners Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor

  • Updated
Guewe Diouf

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf serves the ball during the match against Texas on Sept. 24.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf earned her second Big 12 Rookie of the Week award on Tuesday.

Diouf recorded a total of 29 kills and 23 digs in OU’s two wins against Kansas Friday and Saturday. She also leads the team in points-per-set and kills-per-set with 4.35 and 3.91, respectively.

Diouf has garnered double-digit kills in all six matches this season.

The Sooners will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on Kansas State on Oct. 22-23 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

