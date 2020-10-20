OU volleyball: Guewe Diouf garners Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor

Freshman outside hitter Guewe Diouf earned her second Big 12 Rookie of the Week award on Tuesday.
𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 4️⃣ #𝗕𝗶𝗴𝟭𝟮𝗩𝗕 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀:🏐 Yossiana Pressley: went off for 50 kills on a .349 clip in 2 matches🏐 Laché Harper: collected 13 blocks, including a season-high 8 rejections in 2 sets 🏐 Guewe Diouf: tallied 29 kills to help the Sooners to back-to-back wins pic.twitter.com/3xwmrFAdKJ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 20, 2020
Diouf recorded a total of 29 kills and 23 digs in OU’s two wins against Kansas Friday and Saturday. She also leads the team in points-per-set and kills-per-set with 4.35 and 3.91, respectively.
Diouf has garnered double-digit kills in all six matches this season.
The Sooners will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on Kansas State on Oct. 22-23 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
