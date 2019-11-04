OU volleyball: Brianna Kadiku named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

OU middle blocker Brianna Kadiku garnered her second-ever weekly award honor after being selected Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Kadiku matched her career high of 10 blocks in the Sooners’ Oct. 30 match against No. 3 Baylor. Collectively, Oklahoma held the Bears to a .162 hitting percentage in the match.
In the following match against Kansas on Nov. 2, Kadiku totaled nine blocks. OU held the Jayhawks to a .076 hitting percentage on the day.
So far this season, the senior standout leads the Big 12 in total blocks with 99 on the year. She is currently seventh in the conference in service aces per match with .27 average.
Kadiku is the second Sooner this season to be awarded Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after junior libero Keyton Kinley won the honor on Sept. 30.
The Sooners continue play at 6 p.m. CT on Friday in a rematch against No. 1 Texas in Norman.
