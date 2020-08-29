OU volleyball: Big 12 releases revised 2020 schedule, Sooners to open season against Texas

The Big 12 conference released its revised 2020 volleyball schedule Friday, announcing the Sooners will open the season against Texas on Sept. 24 in Norman.
𝐆𝐨 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞.The 2020 ⭕️🙌🏐 schedule is 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚.The #Sooners kick off the season on Sept. 24 with none other than the Red River Rivalry. → https://t.co/LnZVg2S2ic pic.twitter.com/MPTyhMPqxZ— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) August 28, 2020
Each Big 12 team will play a double round-robin, 16-match season in eight double headers this fall, with competitions against the same opponent on consecutive days at the same venue. The season is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 21, and the team with the highest winning percentage will be crowned the Big 12 Champion.
After beginning the season against the Longhorns on Sept. 24 and 25, OU will travel to face Baylor in Waco, Texas on Oct. 9 and 10. The Sooners will return home to play Kansas on Oct. 16 and 17, and then travel for two weeks to play Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Oct. 22 and 23 and Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 30 and 31.
Oklahoma will play TCU in Norman on Nov. 5 and 6, then head to Lubbock, Texas to play Texas Tech on Nov. 12 and 13. The final matches of the season will pit the Sooners against West Virginia in Norman on Nov. 19 and 20.
In 2019, OU posted a 19-9 record under head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton and made an NCAA tournament appearance for the first time since 2014.
