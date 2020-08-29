You have permission to edit this article.
OU volleyball: Big 12 releases revised 2020 schedule, Sooners to open season against Texas

  • Updated
Keyton Kinley

Junior Keyton Kinley serves the ball during the third set against Texas Nov. 8.

 Madi Foster/The Daily

The Big 12 conference released its revised 2020 volleyball schedule Friday, announcing the Sooners will open the season against Texas on Sept. 24 in Norman. 

Each Big 12 team will play a double round-robin, 16-match season in eight double headers this fall, with competitions against the same opponent on consecutive days at the same venue. The season is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 21, and the team with the highest winning percentage will be crowned the Big 12 Champion.

After beginning the season against the Longhorns on Sept. 24 and 25, OU will travel to face Baylor in Waco, Texas on Oct. 9 and 10. The Sooners will return home to play Kansas on Oct. 16 and 17, and then travel for two weeks to play Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Oct. 22 and 23 and Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 30 and 31.

Oklahoma will play TCU in Norman on Nov. 5 and 6, then head to Lubbock, Texas to play Texas Tech on Nov. 12 and 13. The final matches of the season will pit the Sooners against West Virginia in Norman on Nov. 19 and 20.

In 2019, OU posted a 19-9 record under head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton and made an NCAA tournament appearance for the first time since 2014.

