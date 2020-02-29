You are the owner of this article.
OU track: Jackson Webb, football and track athlete, wins Big 12 60-meter dash championship

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma football and track athlete Jackson Webb won the Big 12 60-meter dash championship in Ames, Iowa on Saturday. 

The Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championship began on Friday and ends Saturday, and Webb's victory marked the first conference title for an Oklahoma athlete on the day.

Webb was a 2019 NCAA Outdoor Second Team All-American in the 4x100 relay, and is also a wide receiver for the Sooners' football team. He joined the team entering his junior year in 2019 after playing at Plano West Senior High School in Plano, Texas. 

