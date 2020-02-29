OU track: Jackson Webb, football and track athlete, wins Big 12 60-meter dash championship

Oklahoma football and track athlete Jackson Webb won the Big 12 60-meter dash championship in Ames, Iowa on Saturday.
In case you wanted to see @JacksonWebb28's 𝐝𝐮𝐛 for yourself, we've got you! 👀 pic.twitter.com/AZV7UZ5owi— Oklahoma T&F & XC (@OU_Track) February 29, 2020
The Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championship began on Friday and ends Saturday, and Webb's victory marked the first conference title for an Oklahoma athlete on the day.
Webb was a 2019 NCAA Outdoor Second Team All-American in the 4x100 relay, and is also a wide receiver for the Sooners' football team. He joined the team entering his junior year in 2019 after playing at Plano West Senior High School in Plano, Texas.
