OU track and field: Jim VanHootegem steps down after 6 years

Jim VanHootegem, the head coach for the Sooners’ men's and women's track and field and cross country teams, has announced he is stepping down after six years with the program.
"After 29 years in NCAA track and field, I feel it is a good time to step away," VanHootegem said in a press release. "Track and field will always be home base for me, but I'd like to take some time to work in private coaching where I can share what we do in our sport with athletes and coaches across a variety of sports."
Under VanHootegem, 28 Sooners won Big 12 individual or relay titles. OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione spoke highly of VanHootegem’s contributions to the university.
"We are grateful for Jim's devotion and contribution to our track and field and cross country programs, we certainly wish the best for Jim and his family," Castiglione said.
Replacing VanHootegem is Tim Langford, the former head coach at South Carolina State, on an interim basis. Castiglione is excited to see how Langford approaches the challenge.
"Tim Langford is a bright coach, who has been successful in leading a program," Castiglione said. "We're fortunate to have someone with his background in a position to assume a leadership role for us, and we're anxious to assist him in any way we can."
At SCSU, Langford helped the Bulldogs produce four NCAA indoor and outdoor All-Americans, 28 regional qualifiers and one NCAA indoor national champion, Tyrell Richard, in 2019.
"I am extremely honored and grateful to Joe Castiglione and his administration for granting me this opportunity," Langford said. "Coach VanHootegem has provided outstanding leadership for this program and staff over his tenure. He will surely be missed. The staff and I are prepared and focused on guiding our current student-athletes to success in the principles of Sooner Magic. We are reaffirming our commitment to recruiting, developing and graduating the best student-athletes in the NCAA."
