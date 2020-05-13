You are the owner of this article.
OU track and field, cross country: Tim Langford becomes head coach, moves up from interim position

Tim Langford became Oklahoma's men's and women's track and field and cross country head coach on Wednesday, moving up from his interim coach status, the program announced.

Langford became interim head coach after former head coach Jim VanHootegem stepped down in August 26, 2019.

"During the interim period, we saw Tim both stabilize and build our program," Castiglione said in a press release. "He led us to positive steps forward during the cross country and indoor track and field season and we are confident that he can continue the forward movement."

In his time as head coach since August, Langford has led the Sooners to 49 event victories and two individual Big 12 titles in indoor events.

