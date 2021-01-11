You have permission to edit this article.
OU tennis: Sooners release attendance policy for 2021 season

Nick Crowell

OU Head Coach Nick Crowell during a singles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma’s tennis programs announced their attendance policy for the 2021 season Monday, stating they will not sell tickets for the upcoming season due to COVID-19.

Though Headington Family Tennis Center will not allow fans this season, student athletes will have a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis. Those that do attend meets this year will have to follow the CDC guidelines and wear a mask at all times. Doors will open one hour before competition time.

Per a university release, it is strongly suggested that anyone who attends a meet this season get tested for COVID-19. Pass-list members showing symptoms should stay home, as they will not be allowed in the venue.

The Sooners’ men’s team opens its season Wednesday night, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. CT inside Headington Family Tennis Center against Incarnate Word. The women’s team opens its season at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 16 in Norman against Oral Roberts.

