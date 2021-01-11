OU tennis: Sooners release attendance policy for 2021 season

Oklahoma’s tennis programs announced their attendance policy for the 2021 season Monday, stating they will not sell tickets for the upcoming season due to COVID-19.
Attendance information for the 2021 OU men’s and women’s tennis seasons.➡️ https://t.co/E27qBvJWNn #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/CuGYPWFPbK— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) January 11, 2021
Though Headington Family Tennis Center will not allow fans this season, student athletes will have a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis. Those that do attend meets this year will have to follow the CDC guidelines and wear a mask at all times. Doors will open one hour before competition time.
Per a university release, it is strongly suggested that anyone who attends a meet this season get tested for COVID-19. Pass-list members showing symptoms should stay home, as they will not be allowed in the venue.
The Sooners’ men’s team opens its season Wednesday night, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. CT inside Headington Family Tennis Center against Incarnate Word. The women’s team opens its season at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 16 in Norman against Oral Roberts.
