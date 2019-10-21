You are the owner of this article.
OU sports: Construction of new softball facility, renovations for Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center to be proposed at Board of Regents meeting

Construction of a new OU softball facility and the expansion of the Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center will be proposed in the next Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, according to the Board of Regents agenda released Monday morning.

Board of Regents agenda

The Board of Regents will decide on the firm that will carry out the construction of the new softball facility and the expansion of the Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center. The five firms in consideration are as follows: Timberlake Construction, Flintco LLC, Manhattan Construction Company, Austin Commercial and GE Johnson Construction Company. 

A maximum price of the funding for the projects will also be determined.

The new softball facility will replace Marita Hynes Field, which was opened in 1998, and has been the home of Sooners softball since. A 7,000 square-foot renovation was made to the Sam Viersen Center in 2010.

