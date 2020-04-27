You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU softball: WATCH Lauren Chamberlain interview Lucas Giolito in MLB's show 'STACK'd'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lauren Chamberlain

Senior infielder Lauren Chamberlain swings to hit the ball during the game against Baylor on Friday April 17 at Marita Hines Field. The Sooners beat the Bears 5-2. Chamberlain went on to tie the all-time home run high by hitting her 91st career home run on Saturday afternoon. 

 Jacqueline Eby/The Daily

Former Oklahoma slugger Lauren Chamberlain hosted MLB's new original show 'STACK'd' on Youtube, where she interviews MLB players while playing a game of Jenga. Chamberlain interviewed White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Since retiring last summer during the 2019 Women's College World Series, Chamberlain has became a MLB Youth Ambassador and TV personality. Chamberlain battled a multitude of injuries, including a lingering back issue.

Chamberlain played at OU from 2012-2015 where she broke the all-time home run record with 95. She was a four-time All-American and won a National Championship with the Sooners in 2013. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments