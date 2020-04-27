OU softball: WATCH Lauren Chamberlain interview Lucas Giolito in MLB's show 'STACK'd'

Former Oklahoma slugger Lauren Chamberlain hosted MLB's new original show 'STACK'd' on Youtube, where she interviews MLB players while playing a game of Jenga. Chamberlain interviewed White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.
.@MLB STACK’d is LIVE w/ @whitesox All-Star pitcher @LGio27 Y’all... this was fun.😂Watch now➡️ https://t.co/oFlHDlJbMB pic.twitter.com/n4HqJrj3kk— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) April 27, 2020
Since retiring last summer during the 2019 Women's College World Series, Chamberlain has became a MLB Youth Ambassador and TV personality. Chamberlain battled a multitude of injuries, including a lingering back issue.
Chamberlain played at OU from 2012-2015 where she broke the all-time home run record with 95. She was a four-time All-American and won a National Championship with the Sooners in 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.