OU softball: WATCH Jocelyn Alo's mammoth home run off Marita Hynes Field scoreboard

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo hit her second home run of the Sooners’ game against UT-Arlington on Wednesday evening, managing to drive the ball off the top of the left field scoreboard at Marita Hynes Field.
🌝🚀@78jocelyn_alo 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬 another one!! B2 | OU 8, UTA 0 pic.twitter.com/czy3ECZ9Xu— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 11, 2021
The mammoth second inning blast marks her 15th home run of the season and the 69th of her career. It came after she went the opposite way to right field in the first inning to put OU up, 2-0.
Alo entered the game batting .596 with 28 hits and 39 RBIs in 47 at-bats this season. She’s also on a 32-game hitting streak dating back to last season, which ended prematurely due to COVID-19.
The Sooners currently lead the Mavericks, 14-0 after two innings.
