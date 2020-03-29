OU softball: Twitter reacts to ESPN's rerun of 17-inning game in 2017 Women's College World Series

ESPN replayed the 17-inning game from the 2017 Women's College World Series on Sunday.
The Sooners defeated Florida 7-5 in the longest WCWS ever that lasted 5 1/2 hours. Then-sophomore Shay Knighten hit the eventual game-winner on a 3-run home run to left field and OU went on to win the 2017 WCWS to claim back-to-back National Championships.
Here's how coaches and players reacted to the Sooners' victory:
LETSSSS GOOOOOOO https://t.co/8N6EieYE3S— Sydney Joy Romero (@syd_syd2) March 27, 2020
YEEESSSS!!!!!💃🏽💃🏽 https://t.co/IZXRKaSoeg— Shay✨ (@_shayknighten) March 27, 2020
I AM HYPEEEE!!! I remember the tema, the fans, the Boomer Sooner chant, the power of three, everything was electric. I get chills still thinking about this game. https://t.co/SbiVnbSP3O— nicole mendes (@nicole_mendes_) March 27, 2020
Will never forget talking to @fale_aviu in dugout about change ups and she says "I think I'm going to sit rise in"I said... 🤷🏻♂️ She hit a bomb. #ifyouknowyouknow https://t.co/O1PYBkbm6E— JT Gasso (@jtgasso) March 27, 2020
omg i can’t wait!!! i have not watched the game since it happened..... https://t.co/hIh7zAcmgl— paige lowary (@paigelowary) March 29, 2020
I just got so hype... I miss softball 😢❤️— nicole mendes (@nicole_mendes_) March 29, 2020
Miss this 😫❤️ https://t.co/xs1suyRIOH— Falepolima Aviu (@fale_aviu) March 29, 2020
All the memories https://t.co/otz9PriJJI— Sydney Joy Romero (@syd_syd2) March 29, 2020
I miss this so much 🥺🥺 https://t.co/IbJiCIg9DA— Paige Parker (@paigeparker008) March 29, 2020
“𝘌𝘱𝘪𝘤, 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘤 𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘦.” - @GassoPattyYour guess would be correct, Coach. pic.twitter.com/Fr7hyp2CtF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 29, 2020
I. Miss. College. Softball. 🥺♥️ this team. How about this team☝🏾 https://t.co/1jcsfS12HX— Shay✨ (@_shayknighten) March 29, 2020
