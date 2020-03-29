You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Twitter reacts to ESPN's rerun of 17-inning game in 2017 Women's College World Series

  • Updated
Knighten celebrates

Then-sophomore infielder Shay Knighten celebrates a play in the Women's College World Series Championship game against Florida June 5, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

ESPN replayed the 17-inning game from the 2017 Women's College World Series on Sunday.

The Sooners defeated Florida 7-5 in the longest WCWS ever that lasted 5 1/2 hours. Then-sophomore Shay Knighten hit the eventual game-winner on a 3-run home run to left field and OU went on to win the 2017 WCWS to claim back-to-back National Championships. 

Here's how coaches and players reacted to the Sooners' victory:

 

