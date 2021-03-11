OU softball: Taylon Snow's transition to 1st base paying off for Sooners' defense, offense alike

Senior infielder Taylon Snow slowly crept closer into the infield as she got ready for the next pitch in the Sooners’ March 5 game against Sam Houston State.
The opposing batter hit a line-drive between first and second base, but before the ball could hit the ground, Snow extended her body and made a sensational catch that would later become a highlight across social media. Despite that jaw-dropping play being in the final minutes of a 7-0 shutout against the Bearkats, it was still great enough to be featured in NCAA Softball’s top five plays of the week.
#NCAASoftball Plays of the Week 🥎4️⃣ | What a grab by @taylonsnoww! 😲 @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/E2aJy9Corb— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) March 9, 2021
Snow started the season as an outfielder for the Sooners. In her first eight games she was only able to record five put-outs. But when No. 1 OU (18-0) played Portland State on Feb. 28, head coach Patty Gasso decided to put the Chino Hills, California native back in the infield. She played second base in all of her 11 games during the 2020 season, but this time she was inserted at first base.
Snow’s defensive efficiency instantly increased, as she recorded four put-outs in OU’s win over the Vikings. Since moving to first base, she has recorded 41 put-outs in seven games while not committing a single error.
“I put her in the outfield and she adapted really well,” Gasso said in a March 5 press conference. “I liked her there, but Taylon is a natural infielder and has been her whole life. So I thought, ‘I’m just going to see what it feels like at first’ and she handled it very well with not a lot of practice.”
Snow has a wealth of experience playing in the infield. Before her time at Oklahoma, she played shortstop for Auburn in her 99 starts as a freshman and sophomore. She then moved to second base and, subsequently, the outfield after transferring to OU on June 25, 2019.
The veteran infielder’s ability to play almost any position allows other players to gain experience at their respective spots. Before switching to the outfield, freshman standout Jayda Coleman mainly played first base.
“I feel like she has really done a good job of solidifying that position and at the same time, it allows Jayda Coleman to run center field,” Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference after OU’s defeat of UT-Arlington. “Having (Coleman) in center field and Snow at first really makes our defense better.”
With Snow solidified at first, Gasso can also put sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen in the lineup as a designated player. That allows Hansen and senior catcher Lynnsie Elam to rotate between their natural positions and designated player, while keeping them fresh.
Snow’s impact on offense has also played a key role in the Sooners’ success this season. So far, she's recorded 21 hits and 14 RBIs in 45 at-bats, and owns a .467 batting average. Ultimately, her impact at the plate has necessitated the defensive switch to keep her in the lineup. It’s paying off on both sides of the ball.
“I really like what she is doing at first,” Gasso said. “She feels like she is very confident. She’s made really good plays and is really much more natural than when we first started her there.”
