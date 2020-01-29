OU softball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' preseason press conference

The 2020 season is just around the corner.
The Sooners are set to play on Feb. 6 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, against Nevada. Head coach Patty Gasso alongside players Jocelyn Alo, Lynnsie Elam and Gisele “G” Juarez took to the podium to discuss the upcoming season.
Here are three takeaways from the press conference:
Nicole Mendes will return soon
Senior utility player Nicole Mendes has been a key player under Gasso for three seasons. But going into her final year for the Sooners, she suffered an ACL injury. Despite suffering a setback that normally takes an extended amount of time to come back from, Mendes is expected back for the beginning, if not before Big 12 play begins.
“She got her brace as of yesterday and she’s already moving much better, so we’re anticipated looking at her mid to late March,” Gasso said. “How much she’s going to be impactful by that time I’m not quite sure, but she’s definitely going to be in the middle of this race as well.”
Newcomers will play a big role in 2020
Gasso announced that at least four new faces will play meaningful time this season: freshman outfielder Rylie Boone, freshman infielder Mackenzie Donihoo, freshman catcher Kinzie Hansen and junior Auburn transfer Taylon Snow.
"I’m looking at really three, plus Taylon Snow as newcomers to the lineup that I feel pretty confident about, but they’re all going to make impacts for us," Gasso said. "Since the Sooners lost four key starters at graduation, the large class of nine freshman look to fill the void."
Gasso later went on to announce that Boone will take over in center field, but didn't say that it was due to Mendes’ injury, meaning that Mendes could possibly slide over to either corner outfield spot. This move would not be new to Mendes, as she was the primary right fielder her first two seasons with the Sooners.
"A newcomer that’s not new to the college game is Taylon Snow, a transfer from Auburn who will be locked in at second base," Gasso said. "Kinzie Hansen, big hitter will be in the middle of the lineup. She can catch, she’s been working in out at first. You’ll see her definitely in the lineup as well."
Despite being a new face, now presumed second baseman Taylon Snow is used to the competition, as she was the everyday shortstop at Auburn for two seasons. Gasso also had high praise for freshman catcher Kinzie Hansen, primarily for her skills with the bat in her hands.
Captains for the upcoming season
The captains for the Sooners this season are Lynnsie Elam and Nicole Mendes, however two captains is odd in the history of the program under Gasso.
"(I let the team vote) and 99.9 percent of the time it’s in line with what I’m feeling," Gasso said. "Actually, for the first time since I can remember it’s a tie, and it’s Lynnsie Elam and Nicole Mendes."
Elam and Mendes will take over the role previously held by 2019 All-American Caleigh Clifton, previous to that their coach and former teammate Kelsey Arnold also held the position during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
"They’re both going to take on the role as captain, but these players right up here are part of it as well. So it might’ve been voted on, but I know that these two upperclassmen are going to be instrumental in helping as well as others that have had World Series experience,” Gasso said. Even though they are the captains of the team, Gasso explained it’ll be a team effort in helping these young, new-faces enter the program.
“We have a lot of newcomers, but I feel like they’ve been here forever too, so it’s really exciting,” Juarez said.
