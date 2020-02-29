OU softball: Spark from freshmen leads to Sooners' payback win over North Texas

In their 15-8 win over North Texas on Saturday evening, the Sooners were trailing 5-3 heading into the fourth inning, just after losing earlier in the day against the Mean Green by a score of 4-3.
The bottom four batters in the lineup went a combined 2-10 at the plate in the first game of the doubleheader, something that the powerhouse Sooners are not accustomed to.
Without presumed starting outfielders freshman Rylie Boone and senior captain Nicole Mendes for most of the season, freshmen such as Alycia Flores and Raylee Pogue have gotten increased playing time in the corner outfield positions as head coach Patty Gasso searches for production at the bottom of the lineup.
When Flores got up to bat in game two of the doubleheader — with the thought of the bottom portion of the lineup going just 2-10 at the plate combined — she roped a leadoff double to right field.
Four runs were scored after that spark, then Flores got up again in the same inning and roped another double. It resulted in two runs. A spark is all they needed and it came from one of the most unlikely of hitters.
“We as freshmen coming as a group became that spark and that was my job to be the first one on base to have that spark,” Flores said.
The Sooners went on to score six runs in that fourth inning, to take the lead over the Mean Green, 9-5.
Fellow freshman Kinzie Hansen has already distinguished herself as one of the top bats in this lineup, leading the team in average, hits and RBIs and batting in the middle of the lineup. In the second game, she had a career-day with two home runs and five RBIs.
“When I went up to the plate, I was thinking, I'm going to do this for my teammates, because I have their back and they need me right now,” Hansen said. “And this team isn't going to get into the way that they did again.”
With the injuries this team has occurred — which includes Boone, Mendes, junior Taylon Snow and senior Gisele “G” Juarez — Oklahoma had just one substitute player off the bench. Junior Jocelyn Alo was forced to play center field and Pogue had to play all 14 innings even though she made only three starts all season.
“If you listen and trust what we're talking about, you're going to find what you're looking for,” Gasso said. “And they did that. And so now again, I think everything is just kind of a big ray of light that came upon our hitters today.”
The bottom four hitters of Oklahoma’s lineup improved from 2-10 combined in the first game to a 7-14 combined average that improved by .300 points. In result, the Sooners’ offense scored 12 more runs in the latter half of the day.
“I do think that freshmen today have got an opportunity to really step up and those big moments they didn't look as nervous as they normally are,” Gasso said. “And that is very exciting for us.”
The Sooners play at noon on Saturday against the winner of Northwestern against Abilene Christian.
