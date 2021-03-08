OU softball: Sooners' young pitchers highlight weekend wins with combined perfect game against Sam Houston State

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal stepped into the circle as a starter for the first time this season, signalling to her teammates she was ready to go.
Without hesitation, Vestal retired the first three batters in Sam Houston State’s lineup. She did the same in the second inning, that time striking out the first batter that stepped up to the plate.
After Vestal, sophomore Alanna Thiede was subbed in during the third inning, putting up the exact same numbers as Vestal in two innings. Finally, sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains entered the game in the final inning. It was up to her to get three outs to earn the team’s second combined perfect game of the season.
Rains played up to the task by striking out the first two batters and capped the game off with a groundout. The Sooners had completed a combined perfect game in what was a dominant showing from the younger pitching staff in its final game of the Courtyard Marriott Tournament.
“They’ve been waiting for quite a while to get these opportunities,” Gasso said. “We’re not even getting excited for perfect games the way we should. That’s how the expectations are and these guys are exceeding my expectations right now.”
OU’s staff only allowed two runs during its five games in the tournament, both stemming from the two home runs that redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez gave up in the Sooners’ first matchup against Missouri. However, Gasso still has plenty of faith in her star pitcher.
“She’s going to give up home runs,” Gasso said. “One message I left to our entire pitching staff is ‘don’t you dare walk out to that circle and be afraid because this team will score and play defense for you.'”
Juarez also recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts in her outing against Missouri. Her previous high was against her former school in Arizona State with 10.
What might be even more impressive than its run prevention is that OU’s pitching staff only allowed seven hits in five games. Freshman pitcher Nicole May had the honor of starting in the circle for the Sooners’ home opener. May tied her career record of strikeouts in a game with eight and only allowed one hit in her only appearance during the weekend.
“For a freshman to come in on opening night at home and handle it the way she did ... she’s really starting to develop,” Gasso said.
Meanwhile, redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile had two great performances over the weekend. She recorded a total of 12 strikeouts in eight-and-one-third innings while only allowing three hits in two appearances.
“I think it was really important for us to give Shannon a big game and she grabbed it and she ran with it,” Gasso said. “One of the biggest compliments I give a player is ‘you look like a woman amongst girls,’ and I felt that about Shannon.”
All seven pitchers for the Sooners were able to make appearances during the tournament. In particular, Gasso was impressed with the performances of the pitchers from the bullpen.
Despite the dominant performances and the two wins against a ranked opponent in Missouri, Gasso wants to make sure the team stays focused as the season goes on.
“We have to remain humble and understand that we’re still learning and growing,” Gasso said. “We’re not at our peak. We’ve got a lot more to do to reach the places we want to reach.”
