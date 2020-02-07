You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU softball: Sooners win second straight game with 10-3 victory over Long Beach State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Alo

Then-sophomore right fielder Jocelyn Alo hits the ball in the second game against Alabama June 2, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Long Beach State (1-1), 10-3, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday afternoon. 

Freshman Kinize Hansen had another monster day, tallying three RBIs, bringing her season total to seven in just two career games. Hansen had four RBI’s in Thursday night’s 9-3 win over Nevada. 

However, it was junior left fielder Jocelyn Alo that had the highlight of the day, slamming a three-run homer and putting the Sooners up 5-0 in the top of the second.

Long Beach State answered immediately, as junior utility Alyssa Gonzalez hit an RBI single to cut into the Sooners lead, 5-1. 

Long Beach State continued their comeback efforts in the bottom of the fifth, as senior catcher Abby Lockman hit a two run homer off of freshman pitcher Macy McAdoo, cutting into the Sooners’ lead, 6-3.  

The Sooners ran away with it in the top of the seventh, as sophomore Kinsey Koeltzow brought in one run and freshman Rylie Boone brought in two. Koeltzow wrapped up the inning, scoring on a fielder’s choice. They went on to win it, 10-3. 

Oklahoma continues their season in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge against George Washington at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 8.  

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments