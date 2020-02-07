OU softball: Sooners win second straight game with 10-3 victory over Long Beach State

Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Long Beach State (1-1), 10-3, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday afternoon.
Freshman Kinize Hansen had another monster day, tallying three RBIs, bringing her season total to seven in just two career games. Hansen had four RBI’s in Thursday night’s 9-3 win over Nevada.
However, it was junior left fielder Jocelyn Alo that had the highlight of the day, slamming a three-run homer and putting the Sooners up 5-0 in the top of the second.
𝙎𝙚𝙚 𝙮𝙖 👋 @78jocelyn_alo with the no-doubter! 🎥 @FloSoftball | https://t.co/eKIEAdwj6E pic.twitter.com/iwusNqIT7B— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 7, 2020
Long Beach State answered immediately, as junior utility Alyssa Gonzalez hit an RBI single to cut into the Sooners lead, 5-1.
Long Beach State continued their comeback efforts in the bottom of the fifth, as senior catcher Abby Lockman hit a two run homer off of freshman pitcher Macy McAdoo, cutting into the Sooners’ lead, 6-3.
The Sooners ran away with it in the top of the seventh, as sophomore Kinsey Koeltzow brought in one run and freshman Rylie Boone brought in two. Koeltzow wrapped up the inning, scoring on a fielder’s choice. They went on to win it, 10-3.
Oklahoma continues their season in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge against George Washington at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 8.
